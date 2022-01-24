V.O. Chidambaranar Port handles longest Windmill blades

New Delhi: V.O. Chidambaranar Port witnessed another landmark this week with handling wind blades of length 81.50 metres, the longest of its kind handled through VOC Port. The loading of the 81.50 metre long wind blades (each weighing 25 Tonnes) was carried out diligently using Ship’s Hydraulic cranes with utmost care to the safety of the cargo and cargo handling workers.

M/s. Nordex Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd, the Shippers, have expressed their appreciation towards VOC Port’s capability & efficiency in handling such over dimensional Cargo. The Wind mill blades and towers were safely transported using specialized retractable wind blade and tower transportation trucks all the way from Vengal (Near Red hills, Chennai) to Tuticorin.

The Vessel ‘M.V. MYS Dezhneva’, with overall Length (LOA) of 142.8 metres, was berthed at the Port on 18.01.2022 and loaded with 6 numbers of 81.50 Metre long wind blades and 12 numbers of 77.10 Metre long wind blades. On completion of loading, the Vessel sailed from VOC Port for the Port of Rostock, Germany, on 20th January 2022.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port is witnessing a remarkable surge in handling of windmill blades and windmill blade towers. The Port had handled 2898 windmill blades and 1248 windmill towers during the last Financial year.

Considering the Port’s infrastructure, availability of adequate storage space & congestion free 8 lane Port approach roads and seamless National Highway connectivity, global Manufacturers of Windmill blade such as Vestas, Nordex, Siemens, LM Power and GE are regularly using VOC Port as their preferred gateway Port for the export of Windmill blades.