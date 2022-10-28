V.O. Chidambaranar Port creates yet another record by handling highest number of Import Windmill blades in a single consignment

New Delhi : V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu handled 120 number of imported windmill blades, the highest volume in a single consignment on 27.10.22 surpassing the previous highest import of 60 windmill blades in a single consignment. The entire consignment was handled diligently with two Harbour Mobile cranes, with utmost concern for the safety of the cargo and cargo handling workers.

The flatbottomed Vessel ‘MV.NAN FENG ZHI XING’ with arrival draft of 6.60 metres, loaded with 120 windmill blades (Length:76.8 Metres), was berthed at the Port on 25.10.2022 and the entire consignment was unloaded in a span of 44 Hours. The windmill blades manufactured in China were shipped from the Port of Changshu and imported through VOC Port for the windmill farms functioning across the Country.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port, with a commendable track record in handling of windmill blades and accessories, had handled 2906 windmill blades during the financial year 2021-2022 and 1598 windmill blades during the current financial year up to September, 2022. The Port provides ample storage area for stacking the windmill blades and accessories, congestion free and easy access to the long retractable Windmill blade trucks, and the hinterland access is seamless through the National Highways network connecting the Port

Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority said that “The excellent services offered by VOC Port in handling of Windmill blades directly contributes to service mechanism towards sustainable development in the region and helps to enhance renewable energy capacity of India”.