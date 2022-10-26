Uttrakhand: Portals of Gangotri Dham closed for winter today

The Portals of Gangotri Dham have been closed for winter today. The doors of Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closed tomorrow.

The Doors of the world-famous Gangotri Dham have been closed amid Vedic hymns and elaborate rituals for the winter season today, on the occasion of the Annakoot festival. The idol of Goddess Ganga was then taken on a palanquin decked with flowers for Mukhba village, her winter abode. Devotees from all over the country and abroad will be able to visit and offer prayer to Mother Ganga during her winter stay in Mukhwa. Over 6.24 lakh pilgrims visited the Gangotri temple this season after the temple was opened for devotees in May.