Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers opens for tourists

Flower lovers will now be able to see flowers in the world-famous UNESCO heritage site, Valley of Flowers of Uttarakhand as it has been opened for tourists. All preparations have been completed by Nanda Devi National Park. The entry check post at Ghangaria has also been activated.

The Valley of Flowers is spread about 87 square kilometre at an altitude of 3,962, above sea level.

On 6 November 1982, the Valley of Flowers was declared a national park, while in 2005 UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site. More than 500 species of colorful flowers bloom here in the season.