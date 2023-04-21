Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board announces ‘JADUNG’ as new tourism Destination, Satpal Maharaj flags off 25 member first FAM trip to this first Village

New Delhi : The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has announced “JADUNG”, the first Village from the Tibet Border, an old border village in Uttarkashi, as the next tourism destination in the state of Uttarakhand. Jadung also becomes the first of the five villages that will not just be rehabilitated (the locals were displaced during the Indo-China War) but will also help create this area into a sustainable Tourism destination for Astro Tourism, Trekking, Hiking, Nature Camps & Tribal Culture among others.

A village frozen in time and nestled amidst the breathtaking Himalayas, Jadung is the first village at the Indo Tibet border and boasts of unmatched scenic beauty with its snow-capped mountains to lush green valley’s. Located at an altitude of approximately 3800 meters and around 45-50 kilometers from Harsil, Jadung offers a picture-perfect landscape. The village is a testament to the state’s efforts to develop border villages through sustainable and responsible tourism, which aligns with the Central Government’s vision of creating vibrant border villages.

Shri Satpal Maharaj, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Irrigation, Culture, PWD, Government of Uttarakhand, while flagging the first FAM tour to Jadung, expressed his excitement about the new initiative, stating, “We are delighted to announce ‘JADUNG’ as Uttarakhand’s latest tourism destination. This is a great opportunity for visitors to experience the unique culture and beauty of Uttarakhand. We are committed to promoting responsible and sustainable tourism in the state, and with the introduction of Astro Tourism we hope that this initiative will benefit the local communities and further help promote the state’s tourism sector.”

The first FAM tour of 25 special invitees consists of various adventure tourism industry experts, Astro tourism experts, Media, and officials from the Ministry of Tourism & UTDB. The team will also visit Harsil, Bagori, Mukhwa, Dharali, & Nelong Valley in Uttarkashi district Uttaranchal.

Jadung offers visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Himalayas and the traditional culture of Uttarakhand. In addition to its natural beauty, Jadung is also a hub for special interest tourism. Astro tourism enthusiasts can marvel at the stunning night sky, which is free from light pollution and offers an excellent opportunity for stargazing. UTDB’s involvement in this initiative will not only help to promote tourism in Jadung but also encourage sustainable tourism practices in the region, leading to the conservation of the local environment, culture and community.

Shri. Sachin Kurve, IAS, Secretary of Tourism and CEO of UTDB, Government of Uttarakhand, commented “Visitors to Jadung can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience that combines stunning natural beauty, thrilling adventure activities, rich cultural heritage, and eco-friendly tourism options. With this initiative, we aim to showcase the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Uttarakhand and create more opportunities for tourism in the state. The board has also been working towards developing and promoting lesser-known destinations in Uttarakhand, such as Jadung, to reduce the pressure on popular tourist destinations and promote sustainable tourism across the state.”