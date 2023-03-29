Uttarakhand honoured for commendable work in the Swadesh Darshan scheme

Dehradun : Log huts built under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Tehri district of Uttarakhand state were awarded as runner-up in the category of Best Log Huts at Chintan Shivir organized at Ashok Hotel, New Delhi. The state was honoured by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in lieu of the best practices and good works adopted under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Representatives of different states are participating in this two-day Chintan Shivir. State Tourism Minister Shri Satpal Maharaj from Uttarakhand attended the Chintan Shivir. During this, he was honored by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Honorable Minister of State for Tourism, Government of India.

On this occasion, Tourism Minister Mr. Satpal Maharaj said, “The honor bestowed upon Uttarakhand is a reflection of the good work we have done. Recently, the state has been recognized as a pioneer in the field of adventure, responsible, and sustainable tourism. These recognitions motivate us to improve significantly. The Swadesh Darshan Yojana 2.0 is developing the tourism infrastructure at Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh, Om Parvat, Munsyari, and Chuka in Champawat. While places like Katarmal, Jageshwar, Baijnath Devidhura, etc. are being developed as heritage circuits.

He said, “Being honoured in the Best Log Huts category is something to be proud of. To make the state the best log hut destination, 20 log huts have been built at Sirai in Tehri under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, at a cost of 11 crores 30 lakh . Log huts would prove to be a milestone for tourism in the modern era. A log hut is not just environment friendly, it also acts as an insulator, providing tourists with a cool environment in summer and a warm environment in winter”.