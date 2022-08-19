New Delhi : Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is committed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. Several ambitious programmes are being run by UHBVN for quick resolution of the problems of the consumers. The proceedings of the Chairman and Member Forum of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will be done on August 22, 2022 at 11.30 am in the office of Superintending Engineer, Panchkula, SCO No.-96, Sector-5, Panchkula.

The members of the forum will hear all kinds of problems of the consumers of Panchkula district, mainly complaints related to billing, voltage, metering, disconnection and connection, interruptions in power supply, lack of efficiency, safety, reliability and complaints of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. However, the Forum will not hear the penalties and fines under sections 126 and sections 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act and unauthorized use of electricity, and investigations under section 161 and cases related to accidents.

All the consumers are requested to avail this opportunity for redressal of their grievances.