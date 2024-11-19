Utkarsh Sharma at KISS to Promote ‘Vanvaas’

Bhubaneswar : Bollywood star Utkarsh Sharma, lead actor of the upcoming movie Vanvaas, visited KIIT & KISS today. His father, eminent Bollywood director and producer Anil Sharma had learnt about KISS and its founder, Achyuta Samanta. He advised Utkarsh to promote his movie Vanvaa among 40,000 students of KISS. The actor was greeted with an electrifying reception as the students cheered passionately, filling the campus with an air of excitement.

During the event, a promotional video for Vanvaas was showcased, adding to the anticipation of the movie’s release. Speaking to the audience, Sharma expressed his heartfelt admiration for KISS and its Founder, Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

“Visiting KISS feels like visiting God,” Sharma said, addressing the massive crowd. “Dr. Samanta, what you have achieved for these students is beyond imagination. People dream of making an impact, but you have turned it into reality.” He encouraged students to take full advantage of the world-class facilities at KISS and KIIT, comparing them favourably to those he experienced during his studies in Mumbai and the United States.

Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to Vanvaas director Anil Sharma for sending Utkarsh Sharma to inspire the students. “I thank Anil Sharma for sending Utkarsh to seek the blessings of KISS students before the release of Vanvaas,” Dr. Samanta said. “I urge all my students and staff to watch this inspiring movie.”

The Vice Chancellor of KISS, Dr. Deepak Kumar Behera, was also present at the event.

As a token of his visit, Utkarsh Sharma clicked selfies with the enthusiastic students, leaving behind cherished memories of a star-studded day on campus. He also visited the KIIT campus. Earlier in the day, he visited Puri to invoke the blessings of Lord Jagannath. Vanvaas is set to release on December 20.