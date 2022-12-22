Utkal University, the 17th oldest university of Undivided India and first in Odisha is set to conduct its Annual Convocation ceremony on 23 December 2022. After completing eighty years since its foundation on 27th November, 1943 the premier University of the state is decked with festive colours for its 52nd Convocation Day. Successful research scholars and other graduate/ postgraduate students look forward to this eventful day with a lot of enthusiasm and expectation. Having put in their best efforts they get awarded with gold medals and certificates to boost the morale of our young brains of the state.

The illustrious statesmen and intellectuals of Odisha like maharaja Krushnachandra Gajapati, Biswnath Das, Nilakantha Das, Godavarisha Mishra are the architects behind establishment of this premier institution. Utkal university was accredited A+ by NAAC in 2016 with category-I university status and was awarded greater autonomy in 2018. It also secured the 96th, 87th and 88th position in NIRF ranking in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively. The Mahatma Gandhi Ahimsa Sthal, a rural technology park, new Human Resource Development building, Instrumentation Centre, a separate Examination building and massive renovation of residential quarters along with the sub lanes have been taken up in recent years that have substantially transformed the campus. The library now has special cells with technological support for Ph.D scholars.

The Centres of excellence under RUSA- II have been promoting cutting edge research. Steps have been taken to organise distinguished lectures regularly by visiting professors from India and abroad. Seba Bhumi, a tribute to Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das is under construction along with the boundary wall of the campus. In the best interest of the employees, a Day care unit is also being built. The University has stood strong in the face of the pandemic with great success without compromising with its academic as well as administrative goals while looking forward to further enrich its legacy. The university has 27 regular and many self- financed programmes with more than 4000 students at present. It caters to the need of all sections of the state providing very low-cost education with state of the art infrastructure and laboratories. With smart classrooms, central library that has both rare hard copies and e resources, manuscript section and special cells, parks and a very pleasant eco-system all around, Utkal university is a mixture of tradition and modernity. It has got funding and support from the state and central government through World Bank and RUSA for advanced research. The university has signed MOUS with many prestigious universities of the world and regularly conducts research conclaves to show case its young talents.