Utkal University: Pioneering Higher Education in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University, the oldest university in Odisha, is set to celebrate its 82nd Foundation Day on 27 November 2024. Established in 1943, following the efforts of leaders like Mr. Biswanath Das, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Singh Deo, Pandit Nilkantha Das and Pandit Godabarish Mishra, the university laid its foundation for higher education in the young linguistic state of Odisha. On June 30, 1943, the foundation stone was laid, and by August of that year, it began operations under the Utkal University Act. On November 27 being officially inaugurated, marked the dawn of a new era of academic excellence for the state.

In 1958, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, laid the foundation stone for the university’s new campus at Vani Vihar, located on a 400-acre site along National Highway 16. Initially starting with four departments, it soon grew under the leadership of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, who inaugurated the campus in 1963.

Today, Utkal University boasts of nine centres of excellence, two affiliated law colleges, and various specialised centres including the Directorate of Distance and Continuing Education, Population Studies Centre, School of Women’s Studies, Ambedkar Study Centre, Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy Study Centre, and the Malaviya Centre of Teacher Training. Over 380 affiliated colleges, including 17 autonomous institutions operate under its umbrella. The university offers self-financed and innovative programs, enrolling around 4500 students on campus and 2.7 lakh in affiliated colleges. Its theme song, “Tunga Sikhari Chula” by Godabarish Mishra, was adopted in 2016. Utkal University is the only university in Odisha to consistently rank among the top 100 universities in India, securing a position within the hundred best for three consecutive years.

The university strives to promote creativity, moral education, and character development. It has earned recognition as a Centre of Excellence for the talented, economically disadvantaged, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and minority students. It has benefitted from both state and central government support, along with infrastructure grants under the Excellence and Equity Scheme (RUSA) and the World Bank’s OHEPEE programme. The university also conducts health and awareness camps in rural Odisha.

Utkal University is committed to fostering innovation through the Centre for Innovation and Incubation (CII), which supports technology diffusion, creative skill development, and large-scale research. Ten research centres funded by RUSA and three by the World Bank, along with improvements in student dormitories, highlight the university’s progress. With the addition of 30 smart classrooms and a state-of-the-art e-library, the educational experience has been significantly enhanced. Further advancements include a high-capacity virtual tutorial lab and a dedicated CII with cutting-edge computing facilities. RUSA’s support has been instrumental in the establishment of the Utkal Entrepreneurship and Career Hub (UECH) in 2020 with the aim of fostering entrepreneurship. Administrative processes have been streamlined with the introduction of e-office systems, and the university has signed agreements with national and international institutions to foster educational exchange and collaborative research.

Utkal University’s alumni have brought significant recognition, both nationally and internationally, through their skills and perseverance. While the university faces challenges from rapid changes in education driven by new technologies and applications, it remains committed to collaboration, autonomy, and progress. In the 21st century, it continues to uphold tradition while promoting modern advancements in arts, science, and commerce, inspiring the future of education in Odisha.