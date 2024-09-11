Utkal University Observes Suicide Prevention Awareness week

The Department of Psychology, Utkal University is observing Suicide Prevention Awareness week from 10-16 September 2024.The event is being supported by World Bank –Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence & Equity (WB-OHEPEE), Utkal University. The theme identified for 2024 is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ with an associated call to action of: ‘Start the Conversation’.

The Chief Guest of the inaugural function, Prof. Sabita Acharya, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Utkal University, encouraged all the students and stakeholders to become a part of this mental health awareness campaign and actively work towards suicide prevention. ‘Since every life is precious, every effort towards suicide prevention is praiseworthy ’, she opined.

The Guest of Honour of Prof. Nigamananda Das, Director IQAC and Coordinator, WB-OHEPEE, Utkal University expressed concern over increasing rate of suicide among student population and encouraged everyone to create hope and support for each other when we need it most.

Professor Bshwati Patnaik, Head of the Department of Psychology, Utkal University conducted the program and discussed regarding ‘World Suicide Prevention Awareness Week’.

On this occasion, the Department is organizing a Skit competition as well as a Poster competition among the students of Utkal University based on this theme. This will create community awareness in the campus regarding the menace of suicide.

A leaflet on Suicide Prevention, brought out by the Department of Psychology, Utkal University on this occasion and released by the Chief Guest, will be distributed in this week among all the stakeholders of the University to raise awareness on this issue.

The students and faculty of Utkal University have supported this Programme wholeheartedly by their enthusiastic participation for making it a successful endeavor towards collective well- being.