Utkal University hosts national seminar on “Navigating Legal Frontiers in Disaster Management: Critical Issues and Perspectives”

Bhubaneswar: The Post Graduate Department of Law at Utkal University organised a national seminar on “Navigating Legal Frontiers in Disaster Management: Critical Issues and Perspectives” under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya. The event brought together delegates, resource persons, and students from various law universities and colleges across India. The seminar commenced with the university theme song, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by the chairperson. Dr. M.K.Sadual, Head of the PG Department of Law, delivered the inaugural speech, warmly welcoming the guests and participants.

The inaugural session featured a distinguished line-up of speakers, including Justice Anand Chandra Behera, Judge of the Orissa High Court, as the chief guest. Other notable speakers included Prof. Navaneeta Rath, Chairperson of the PG Council; Prof. Nigamananda Das, Coordinator of IDP (WB-OHEPEE); Prof. Bhavani Prasad Panda, Former Vice-Chancellor of MNLU Mumbai; and Prof. K.V.S. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of NLUJA, Assam.

On this occasion, Judge of the Orissa High Court, Justice Behera emphasized the significance of effective legal frameworks in disaster management, highlighting the importance of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. He stressed the need for a structured and institutional mechanism to mitigate and respond to disasters, promoting a culture of prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response.

Prof K.V.S Sharma Specializes about the disaster management strategies with different case law analysis , challenges and opportunities in disaster management . its goal is to create a culture of prevention, mitigation, readiness, and response in order to construct a safer and more resilient infrastructure for disasters in India.

Other speakers shared valuable insights on various aspects of disaster management. Prof. Navaneeta Rath discussed the challenges and suggestions for improvement in the Disaster Management Act, 2005, while Prof. Nigamananda Das analyzed human-caused climate change and water disasters.

Prof. Bhavani Prasad Panda highlighted Odisha’s experience as a hub of disasters and its recognition as a model state for disaster management. Registrar Dr. Kanhu Charan Dhir delivered a comprehensive overview of Odisha’s history of natural disasters, highlighting the chronology of events and their impact on the population. He emphasized the importance of preparedness and new policy implementations in response to disasters.

The seminar provided a platform for experts and students to engage in meaningful discussions on critical issues and perspectives in disaster management. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Gyanendra Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Law. Among others Ashutosh Dash, Ambarish Mishra & Srinibas Nanda were also present and coordinate the event for smooth functioning.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the PG Department of Law, a souvenir and memento were presented to the resource persons. The honourable guests also released the book of abstracts. The seminar aimed to foster a better understanding of the legal challenges and opportunities in disaster management, ultimately contributing to the creation of a safer and more resilient infrastructure in India.