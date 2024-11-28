Utkal University celebrates 82nd Foundation Day with focus on innovation

Bhubaneswar: Utkal University, the oldest university in Odisha, marked its 82nd Foundation Day on Wednesday with a grand celebration at its Vani Vihar campus in Bhubaneswar. The event highlighted the university’s illustrious legacy, its contributions to education and research, and its forward-looking initiatives in innovation and skill development.

Presiding over the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Sabita Acharya, highlighted the university’s role in shaping modern Odisha’s intellectual and cultural landscape. “Utkal University has consistently set benchmarks in education and research, fostering innovation and skill development while upholding the vision of its founding leaders,” she said. She paid tribute to leaders like Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati and Pandit Nilkantha Das, whose foresight laid the foundation for this iconic institution.

The event showcased Utkal University’s numerous achievements over its eight-decade history. Accredited with an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university is ranked among India’s top 100 universities. Its campus is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including 86 ICT-enabled classrooms, 30 smart classrooms, and an advanced e-library, which provides a modern and inclusive environment for learning.

One of the key highlights was the university’s initiatives in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. The Utkal Entrepreneurship and Career Hub (UECH) and the Centre for Innovation and Incubation (CII) were commended for driving student-led start-ups. Currently, 22 active start-ups and 12 student-led ventures are incubated under programs like Udyam, Upakram, and Twaran. These initiatives are helping students gain hands-on experience in launching and managing businesses, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s goals.

Registrar of Utkal University Kanhu Charan Dhir highlighted the university’s 22 functional MoUs with national and international institutions. These collaborations, including a partnership with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for a technology outreach centre, underline Utkal University’s commitment to extending its academic and research capabilities.

The university’s expansion into rural education through its Chandikhole campus was also highlighted. This campus offers programs in nursing, public health, and social work, aiming to bridge educational gaps in underserved areas. These initiatives reflect Utkal University’s dedication to equitable access to higher education and skill-based training.

Guest of Honour Prof. Sanjay Kumar Nayak, Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University, praised the institution for its exemplary adoption of NEP 2020. He recalled his days as a student of Utkal University and pledged his support for collaborative efforts in research and student development. Prof. Tej Pratap, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sri University, delivered the keynote address, focusing on bridging generational academic gaps. He provided actionable solutions to align the aspirations of modern students with the academic frameworks of previous generations.

The ceremony concluded with awards recognising academic and extracurricular achievements, reflecting Utkal University’s commitment to holistic development. Prof. Nigamananda Das, Director of the CDC and OHEPEE coordinator, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty, and students for their contributions to the university’s enduring legacy.

The Foundation Day also celebrated the university’s historical milestones. Established in 1943, Utkal University began its journey at Ravenshaw College in Cuttack before moving to its current campus in Bhubaneswar in 1963. The foundation stone of the Vani Vihar campus was laid by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, and it was inaugurated by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President. Since then, the university has grown into a hub of interdisciplinary research and education, with 30 postgraduate departments and 89 programmes including MPhil & PhD.