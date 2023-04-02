Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj in Vizag Celebrates Odisha Day

Vizag : 88th Odisha Formation Day was celebrated in the city of destiny with pomp, splendour and much fanfare. Hosted by Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj in its premises at scenic Dasapalla Hills, the Mega Event was witnessed by thousands of Odias and Odisha lovers. The Ceremony venue was decked up aesthetically with hues of colourful cottons, flowers and lights befitting to the Grand Occasion and was wearing the elegant look of Mini Odisha. The entire ambience of the meeting venue was agog with Festive fervour. Lots of excitements and enthusiasms were clearly visible among the large chunk of youths gathered to take part in the Gala cultural Jamboori specially organised to mark the high voltage celebration.

The Programme commenced with lighting of ceremonial lamp and garlanding on the portraits of illustrious sons of mother Odisha by the Invited Guests. Addressing the gathering Chief Guest, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Asit Kumar Mahapatra highlighted on the rich art, vibrant culture and lofty tradition of Odisha. Gracing the celebration as Guest of Honour and Chief Speaker DRM of Waltair Railway Division Anup Kumar Satpathy elaborated on the essence, excellence and Fragrance of the solemn soil of Odisha. Delivering their speeches President of the Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj Jitendra Kumar Nayak and Secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta, emphasised on the prideness of Odias and vastness of Jagannath Culture.

The Annual Souvenir of the Samaj entitled “Arunima” was released by the dignitaries with the presence of Chief Editor Rajendra Prasad Sahu.

On 1st April 1936, Odisha was formed as a separate State on linguistic basis carving out from erstwhile Bengal – Bihar – Odisha province being first of its kind in the Country. Since then this special day is being observed as Utkal Divas to showcase Odisha’s exemplary Journey of accomplishments and to pay tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of the heroes behind the attainment of statehood.

The Special attraction of the Celebration was Odia Food Festival containing mouth watering traditional Odia recipes like Dahi Bara, Aloo Dum, Chhena Poda, Manda and Kakara. Inaugurated by the Samaj’s President J.K.Nayak the Food Fiesta attracted huge crowds and was an instant hit among the visiting Odia families.

Noted Odissi Dancer Mamata Ojha and her troupe representing Art Research Institute enthralled the audiences by their spectacular presentation of Dance Drama ‘Kanchi Bijay’. Other highlights of the Supersonic Show were the Dance performances on the tunes of popular Folk Song Rangabati and other Sambalpuri numbers under the supervision of Seema Mohanty.