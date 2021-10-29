Utkal Hospital launches new ‘Stroke Helpline, Stroke Pathway and Code stroke’

Bhubaneswar :Utkal Hospital, a leading hospital of Odisha,having a team of the best qualified doctors to deliver quality healthcare service, has today announced that a new dedicated service for stroke patients become operational at the hospital. On World Stroke Day, hospital has dedicated the new‘Stroke helpline,code stroke and stroke pathway’facilityto the public, which to give timely medical intervention and attention to the stroke patients and by doing that, it will reduce the chances of any disability or ailments due tobrain damage.With this facility, Utkal Hospital is ready to serves stroke patients at the crucial “Golden Window period of 4.5hours” effectively.

On this occasion, Dr Amitav Rath, HOD Neurology, Utkal Hospital said that, “At Utkal Hospital, we are extremely happy and delighted to announce about launch of our newly dedicated facility for stroke patients. Our focus is on Golden Window period of 4.5 hours. If a patient comes within that period of time, there are very high chances of the patient getting recovered fully. This is usually 4.5 hours after the ischemic stroke strikes a person. If one misses the golden time to reach the hospital and seek timely medical attention during this crucial time, there are high chances that the person might witness permanent disability.”

He added that, “Major problems like sudden onset of vision problems, facial deviation towards one side, weakness of one half of body and others could be triggered among the affected persons besides, balancing disorders, issues with grip capability of patients and others are few symptoms of stroke.”

Talking about the new facility Dr Akash Gupta, Consultant Neurologist, said that, “In order to best address cases of stroke we need a combination of qualified medical staff from multiple disciplines like aneurologist, critical care specialist, emergency physician, radiologist and a dedicated stroke nurse to ensure immediate and best possible care.There is a lack of such dedicated service in stroke cases in most medical setups in the state. At Utkal Hospital we are starting the service today which can help in a coordinated emergency medical support to the patients of stroke.”

The new service – ‘code stroke service’ cater to the integration of multi disciplinary staff made available to such patients while in the ‘stroke pathway’ every attempt is done to ensure timely intervention of all required facilities and to ensure patient can contact and reach hospital immediately‘Stroke helpline (7894865184)’ is being launched.

Strokes have the quality of damaging nerves which do not re-grow normally. In Utkal Hospital we have dedicated Acute Stroke care beds to cater to the emergency needs of stroke patients. There is a 24×7 radiology services like MRI, CT-Scan and other services and a radiology consultant available to deal with such cases and our Neurosurgeon Dr. Siddarth Sahoo ensures timely surgeries if needed along with Neuro-Critical Care specialist Dr Ranadhir Mitra, with active supervision of Dr Abhinash Mohanty, Emergency Services.

