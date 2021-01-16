Utkal Hospital chosen site for Nationwide COVID 19 Vaccination rollout

Tikiri: As a part of the nationwide rollout of the Covid vaccine on 16th Jan’2020, the Utkal Hospital at Ossapada in Tikiriis chosen as the Covid 19 vaccination roll out site for Tikiri area by the Rayagadadistrict administration. Utkal Hospital is a health care initiative of UAIL, a unit of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group.

In this rollout, the priority is given to the group of health workers followed by front line Covid warriors. For this vaccination process, Utkal hospital fulfills all the criteria of government like adequate space, trained HR, AEFI kit, bed in observation room, referral mechanism, and internet availability for communication with the blockand district headquarter. Utkal Hospital will be catering to Tikiri and the surrounding areas.

This COVID 19 vaccine rollout is inaugurated nationwide by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has addressed all the medical heads and HR heads in the country which was followed by CM address. At Utkal hospital, all the senior government officials were present along with CMO Utkal Hospital Dr. Arindam Roychoudhury, Mr. Mazhar Beig, Unit Head, Mr Rakesh Pratap HR Head.

Dr. Arindham Roychoudary, chief medical officer , Utkal Hospital was the first person to take the vaccine at Utkal Hospital. Dr. Arindham Roychoudary expressed that “Finally the dream to save humanity from this pandemic has seen the light of the day and I hope that by this vaccination, the entire region will get benefitted. It is our pride that Utkal hospital is the only hospital in the entire Hindalco to get the first vaccination center followed by Covid center.

Unit head of UAIL, Mr. Beig has expressed his gratitude for all the frontline workers, the Utkal hospital management and staff who contributed relentlessly in battling the Covid crisis. He stated that this vaccination drive would provide full protection against the disease in future and would build a pandemic resilient infrastructure.

As a responsible corporate citizen, UAIL is deeply engaged in executing its CSR activities in peripheral villages in the area of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, and rural infrastructure and addressing the issues of social concern, overall UAIL is engaged in 57 villages servicing more than 30,000 populations in Odisha.

