Utkal Hospital Bhubaneswar celebrates World Heart Day

Bhubaneswar: Utkal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, one of the leading healthcare facilities of the Odisha celebrates World Heart Day to raise awareness around cardiovascular disease (CVD) which is steadily on rise in India. Every year on 29th September, the world observes World Heart day. On this occasion a walkathon was organised by Utkal Hospital. More than 500 participants took part in the walkathon to create awareness about the number one killer disease of the world. The theme of this year is ‘use heart to connect’.

Dr Sanat Kumar Sahoo, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Utkal Hospital said that, “During Covid-19 pandemic people suffered due to lack of communication, limited access of the medical care system, communication difficulties and lack of bed in hospital. Many people could not reach hospital in time. To overcome these difficulties, network is the best option. To help patients during this period our hospital has taken several steps for patients various option to connect like consultation through video conference, emergency helpline, etc. We need to keep our health by maintaining a good life style. We need to control our body weight, quit smoking, do regular exercise to keep heart diseases at bay.” In this occasion among other dignitaries, Dr Alok Lodh, COO, Utkal Hospital and Dr Sarvjeet Nayak, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) were also present there.

On the occasion Dr Susanta Pradhan, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Utkal Hospital Bhubaneswar opined that, “Cardio vascular diseases are said to be one of the leading causes of deaths in the world including India. 20 millions of deaths in the world is due to heart diseases. On the outset of Covid pandemic patients with heart diseases find it difficult on regular check up which make situation even more badly. This year we aim to improve awareness about CVD among people through use of digital medium.”

Adding to suggestions, Dr Nimai Charan Behera, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery said that, “Utkal Hospital is a state of art institution. It houses 24X7 Cardiac Care & advanced Cath Lab, modular cardiac OT, Heart Lung machine, Anaesthesia and skilled manpower to perform complex procedure. ICU equipped with ventilators and other advance equipments. We offer all the spectrum of cardiology services. Bypass operations and valve replacement and pediatric heart surgery facilities also provided by the hospital.”

To begin the journey to better heart health, it is important to make healthy lifestyle choices which will keep our heart healthy. Regular exercise, check on cholesterol level, control of diabetes and blood pressure are few areas of focus to avoid heart relates issue.

