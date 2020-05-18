Utkal Gaurab : An in memoriam for the estimable Kulabruddha

Bhubaneswar: 86 years after the legend left to heavenly abode; still there is void in Odisha; a state of India for which the great Utkal Gaurab left no stone unturned for the upliftment of it’s people and the land in specific.

Remembered by the Odias of North America with great honour; the OSA and Odia Sahitya Tungi coordinated an in memoriam for the estimable Kulabrudha in a 5hrs long discourse virtually through ZOOM. Though pandemic caused havoc in the globe but the high esteem towards the son of the soil; the Odias gathered in the session titled as UTKAL GAURAB.

The invited guests were; Padma Bhushan Manoj Das, National Award winner for children literature Dash Benhur, Linguistic and litterateur Subrat Prusty and the media specialist Manoranjan Mishra. They were noetic in deciphering the sacrifice and dedication of Madhu Babu with value.

The organizers from OSA were Kuku Das, Anil Pattnaik, Bibek Dash and Utkal Nayak whereas from Odia Sahitya Tungi were Dhirendra Kar, Prasanta Bhunya, Tanmay Panda and Sunanda Mishra Panda. The presentation was excellent and coordinated successfully.

The program started with the immortal song TUMA PARI CHOTA PILATIE by Ditya Joshi ; a middle year from Toronto. Later Children from iGurukul performed recitation and speech.

Most of the honoured member and lover of literature gave their talk in praise of Madhu Babu.

Different section were hosted by Kuku Das, Sunanda Mishra Panda, Parasara Mishra, Tanmay Panda and Prasanta Bhunya.

Vote of Thanks given by Anil Patnaik and the technical director Utkal Nayak were done excellent job up to mark.

