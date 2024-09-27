Utkal Flo Bazaar organized by FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter

Bhubaneswar: The FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter is currently hosting a two-day exhibition, Utkal Flo Bazaar, at Hotel Pal Heights, Bhubaneswar. The exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to enjoy exclusive discounts on a wide range of elite products and services, perfect for the upcoming festive season.

The Utkal Flo Bazaar brings together FICCI Flo and non-Flo members to showcase their exceptional wares to the residents of the Twin Cities and a platform for businesses to thrive. The market features a stunning array of products from across the country, including Hyderabad, Kolkatta, New Delhi, Raipur and New Delhi.

Visitors can explore an impressive collection of fashion wear, home decor, handicrafts, exclusive jewellery, and more, along with delicious cuisines. The event is graced by the presence of notable individuals such as social entrepreneur Rosalin Patsani, esteemed actor, director, and producer Sritam Das, globally recognized dance icon Saswat Joshi, Additional Director- FICCI, B. K. Nayak and FICCI FLO Bhubaneswar Chapter’s Chairperson Rashmi Sahoo along with Senior Vice-Chairperson Dr. Prangyan Paramita Mishra, adding to the grandeur of the inaugural ceremony.

“This event serves as a platform for entrepreneurs from across the state to come together under one roof, providing an ideal setting to showcase their innovation and distinctive products. We aim to propel these products to new heights, both nationally and internationally”, expressed Chairperson Rashmi Sahoo.

With around 30 stalls, the Utkal Flo Bazaar offers a delightful assortment of handicrafts crafted by local artisans at affordable prices. These artisans are presenting their unique and diverse products, captivating the audience and attracting a large number of visitors on the first day. Eager to acquire these exquisite items, join us today and grab your festive collections.