Utkal Alumina Mines bestowed with FIMI’s Misrilal Jain Environment Award

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : Baphlimali Bauxite Mines of Utkal Alumina, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group has been awarded with the prestigious Misrilal Jain Environment Award for 2023-24 by the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI). This esteemed recognition was presented by V.L. Kanta Rao, I.A.S., Secretary to GOI, Ministry of Mines.

This award underscores the unwavering commitment of the Utkal Mines team to environmental sustainability and responsible mining practices. The rigorous efforts made to minimize ecological impact and promote sustainable development have set a benchmark in the industry.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects our dedication to preserving the environment while meeting the growing demand for bauxite. This award belongs to the entire team whose hard work and passion drive our sustainability initiatives,” said Rabi Mishra, Unit Head, Utkal Alumina. The Baphlimali Bauxite Mines continue to strive for excellence in sustainable mining, reinforcing Utkal Alumina’s commitment to a greener future.