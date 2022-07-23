Utkal Alumina dedicatedly putting it’s best effort to control Cholera Outbreak at Kashipur area in association with district administration

Report by Badal Tah, Rayagada : Utkal Alumina International Limited, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group is dedicatedly putting it’s best effort to control Cholera Outbreak at Kashipur area in association with district administration.

Today, Mr. Mazhar Beig Unit Head of Utkal Alumina has visited the most affected area i.e Jhodia Sahi, Tikiri and Dudukabahal and distributed Jar packed drinking waters to the households along with Sri Debasis Kar BDO Kashipur, Sri Sarat Chandra Sabar Tahasildar Kashipur. Around 500 units of 20 liter capacity Jars filled up with drinking water have been distributed in the households of both the villages.

In addition to this, Utkal Alumina is supplying drinking water in 7 villages (Kakudipadar, Gugupot, Panchali, Ramuguda, Mailiguda, Tikiri Harijan Sahi, Dengaguda) through 7 water tankers. The most affected area of Tikiri Jhodia Sahi and Dudukabahal village have been cleaned and disinfected through spreading of bleaching powder. The water sources are chlorinated.

An awareness van with Public Announcement system of Utkal Alumina is spreading awareness in the peripheral villages on preventive measures of Cholera. The van is distributing IEC Materials (Leaflets and Handouts) and sensitizing the villagers on the disease and its preventive measures.

At Utkal Hospital, 50 beds are dedicatedly functional along with 20 indoor beds to treat Cholera affected person. A team of doctors are relentlessly working to treat the patient. The patient are availing Free of cost treatment, Free accommodation, free medicines and free fooding etc. 24X7 Ambulance service is in place to transport serious patients to other hospitals in case of emergency.

“We are prepared in all front and would extend our best possible services to safeguard our community from this Cholera outbreak”. We are working jointly with the district administration to overcome the crisis as mentioned by Sri Mazhar Being, Unit Head of Utkal Alumina.