Ushering in a new era of good governance in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi : To strengthen good governance, transparency and efficient public service delivery to people of Jammu & Kashmir, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution of Government of India, has started capacity building programmes for the senior officers of Jammu & Kashmir administration. The 4th such programme of 2 weeks duration, started at NCGG campus Mussoorie.

In July 2021, it was decided to train 2,000 senior officials of Jammu & Kashmir and an MoU was signed between the J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (J&KIMPARD) and the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) to promote excellence in capacity building and reorient officers of the Govt of Jammu & Kashmir. Giving effect to this MoU, the NCGG has so far conducted 3 such capacity building programmes for the officers of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his inaugural address Shri Bharat Lal, Director General, NCGG stressed the need to translate the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on good governance into concrete action. The aim is to reorient the officers to enable them to work with single-mindedness to improve the quality of life and create opportunities for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. The officers are given exposure to the best practices in governance from across the country to emulate these practices of good governance, transparency and efficient service delivery in Jammu & Kashmir

He highlighted the need to change the approach and act as facilitators to attract investment, promote entrepreneurship and boost job creation by ensuring public service delivery. He said that we are living in a highly competitive and globalized world, and therefore handholding of businesses to attract investment is the need of the hour. . Asserting that everyone’s time is precious, he stated that agile service delivery and valuing time must go hand-in-hand. He emphasized the challenges and said that this reorientation programme will enable the officers to provide technology-enabled solutions to address the problems of people.

The 4th capacity building programme is scheduled from the 28th of November 2022 to the 9th of December 2022 at NCGG campus, Mussoorie. The modules of the training sessions are designed by practitioners, experts and academicians in the field of public administration and good governance including e-governance.

The capacity building programme is scientifically tailored to equip civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir to deliver robust and seamless services to the people. The cutting-edge knowledge and new skill set acquired during this programme will help these civil servants in efficient public service delivery to improve the lives of people.

The National Centre for Good Governance, set up in 2014 by the Government of India is mandated to train civil servants of India and other countries. In recent pasts, the centre has also trained a large number of officers from Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.