Use Aarogya Setu Effectively: Union Ministe Dhotre Asks District Collectors

New Delhi: Under the directions of the Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, HRD and Communications, Shri Sanjay Dhotre an interaction between the Aarogya Setu App team of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Govt. of India, and all districts collectors and DIOs of NIC in the state of Maharashtra was organized today through video conference. The objective of this interaction was to augment the awareness of the field level officials of the state regarding the different facets of the Aarogya Setu App and also to invite field-level inputs from them. Along with MoS Shri Dhotre, Health Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Rajesh Tope and IT Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Satej Patil also attended the conference.

It was well brought out during the conference that the data analytics available through the Aarogya Setu platform is quite useful in having both macro- and microscopic understanding of the transmission dynamics of the disease in the state. Effective and timely use of these data can be of very crucial help in pre-empting the development of hotspots and also in allocation and timely augmentation of required health infrastructure in a planned and targeted manner.

The Districts Collectors shared their experiences of using Aarogya Setu data in tackling the Covid crisis in their respective districts. Minister Shri Dhotre lauded the efforts of the Collectors and field level officials in the containment of disease. He assured the state Government that an immediate help in terms of further training to the field level officials for optimum use of Arogya Setu data analytics would be provided by the Ministry of E&IT Govt. of India.

The Union MoS Shri Sanjay Dhotre, while addressing the field-level officials, said that extensive use of Aarogya Setu App is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Its data could be fully utilized by district administrations to identify potential threats of COVID-19 and to further tackle the crisis. Hon’ble Health Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Rajesh Tope mentioned the importance of technology in the fight against Covid-19. He lauded this initiative of interaction of Technical team with the field officials, undertaken at the behest of MoS Shri Dhotre. Hon’ble IT Minister of the Govt. of Maharashtra Shri Satej Patil stressed on the use of the Aarogya Setu App and suggested that extensive training to district officials would further enhance its utility.

The conference was also attended by the Secretary MeitY Shri Ajay Prakash Shawney, who addressed the state officials and offered them the nuances related to the utilisation of information available through the Aarogya Setu App. Principal Secretary Health, Govt of Maharashtra – Shri Pradeep Vyas; Director, Health, Govt. of Maharashtra – Dr. Mrs. Sadhna Tayade; DG, NIC Govt. of India – Mrs. Neeta Verma; DDG, NIC Govt. of India – Shri R. S. Mani; DDG, NIC Govt. of India – Mrs. Seema Khanna; Director, Medical Education & Research, Govt of Maharashtra – Dr. Tatya Rao Lahane; and Prof. V. Kamakoti, IIT Madras also attended the conference and gave their valuable inputs.

