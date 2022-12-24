USD 100 Billion Export Target for Textiles by 2030: MoS Darshana Jardosh

New Delhi : Beginning the Amirt Kaal, the 5 F’s mantra that are Farms to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign export will create golden opportunity for the textiles industry. While government is recognising the potential for boosting exports of Indian textiles in view of a large global market and aims to achieve USD 100 billion exports by 2030, industry needs to take advantage of new openings created by changes in the global supply chains in this opportune time, said Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways. The minister was speaking at the 14th edition of Texcon, 2022 organised today in New Delhi by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on “Capitalizing the Emerging Opportunities to Create a Competitive Textiles & Apparel Sector”. She emphasised on the role of R&D and strengthening of the entire value chain to achieve the export target.

Technical textiles is one of the key emerging industries having far reaching applications across geotextiles, medical textiles, agrotextiles and sports textiles. “We must leverage opportunities in Technical textiles to ensure that India leads the global market in the segment”, said the minister.

Speaking at the occasion, Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, reiterated the significant role that the textiles industry plays in achieving the vision of [email protected] as a developed nation with a 10-fold increase in per capita income. The sector is poised at a critical juncture and ready to take a big leap facilitated by favorable policy regime, robust domestic demand and overall optimism. PLI scheme in the sector is helping to create big global players in shorter time and is expected to generate investment to the tune of Rs. 20000 crore. MITRA scheme providing complete value chain support for textile parks will further help enhancing industry competitiveness by reducing logistics cost, increasing scale, and generating employment.

India must explore new global opportunities and focus on emerging markets, such as South America and Africa. Secretary urged the industry to scale up and focus on value products, especially apparel, man-made fibre (MMF) and technical textiles, which are already growing at around 10% per annum. She also emphasized on increasing cotton productivity, ensuring quality through traceability and focus on R&D towards product diversification and process innovation and invited industry to collaborate with research agencies.

Mr Gautam Nair, Managing Director, Matrix Clothing Pvt Ltd while seeking government support on the proposed FTAs with UK and EU said that India has the potential to become the natural successor to China if the industry can achieve the required scale. In addition to various government initiatives, he suggested that the industry should also take advantage of the schemes available in various states.

Mr Kulin Lalbhai, Chairman, CII National Committee on Textile & Apparel and, Executive Director, Arvind Ltd, in his welcome address said that India with its strategic depth must grab the unique opportunity presented through the ongoing geopolitical recalibrations. India must diversify into MMF segment as it has reached 60% of the global trade. He emphasised that India must grab at least 10% share of 1 trillion USD global trade in textiles.