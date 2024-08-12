US Small Business Administration delegation visits iDEX-DIO in New Delhi

A U.S. delegation led by Ms. Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) visited Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation, Department of Defence Production, and witnessed the techno-showcase organised by iDEX-DIO at IIT Delhi on August 12, 2024. The delegation interacted with the Indian side led by Shri Amit Satija, Joint Secretary (Defence Production).

An overview on iDEX was presented to the US delegation, highlighting how iDEX has been able to create a robust defence innovation ecosystem by fostering the development of deep-tech technologies by engaging with startups and MSMEs.

Ms. Isabel Casillas Guzman, the 27th Administrator of the U.S. SBA, commended the start-up showcase and the way the iDEX scheme has galvanised the defence innovation ecosystem in India. She said that SBA is looking forward to interact with iDEX and its startups during the forthcoming summit to explore collaborative avenues.

The U.S. SBA is an independent agency of the federal government, offering a range of financing options, from micro lending to debt and equity investment capital, to support small businesses.

Both sides also lauded the INDUS-X (India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem) initiative which is strengthening the technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries. The key initiatives under INDUS-X include joint innovation projects in critical domains and the capacity building of startups.

iDEX has successfully fostered a burgeoning community of start-ups within the defence sector. It is currently engaged with over 450 start-ups and MSMEs. Till now, procurement worth over Rs 2,300 crore, has been cleared by the MoD for the successful iDEX projects. It has created avenues for young innovators and is playing a pivotal role under the umbrella of Make in India drive for a Viksit Bharat.