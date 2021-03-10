US Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd J Austin will visit India from 19 to 21 March 2021

New Delhi: Secretary of Defence of United States of America, General Lloyd J Austin will visit India from 19 to 21 March 2021. During his visit, Secretary Austin is expected to meet Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and other senior dignitaries of the Government of India.

Both Sides are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Discussions regarding defence cooperation would also focus on how both countries could consolidate military-to-military cooperation and defence trade and industry cooperation.

Secretary Austin’s visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasizes the strength of the India-US strategic partnership.