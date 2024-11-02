US Sanctions 15 Indian Companies Accused of Aiding Russia’s War Efforts

The United States has sanctioned 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia’s military sector. Companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey were also targeted for providing critical technology to Russia. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo emphasized the US’s commitment to blocking resources aiding Russia’s war efforts. Indian firms like Abhar Technologies, Galaxy Bearings, and Lokesh Machines Limited were included in the list. This follows recent sanctions against nearly 400 entities aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine.