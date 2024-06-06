US President Joe Biden Wishes Modi, NDA On Election Win

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the strengthening friendship between India and the US and their shared future of unlimited potential.

In a post on X, Biden said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and to the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.”

Leaders worldwide have been sending their congratulations to PM Modi on his third consecutive win. Wishes have come from neighboring countries like Maldives, Nepal, and from nations including Israel, Russia, France, Ukraine, Italy, and Jamaica.