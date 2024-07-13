Washington: US President Joe Biden signs the Resolve Tibet Act into law. President Joe Biden signed the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act, earlier today. The law states that it is American policy that the Tibet issue must be resolved in accordance with international law.

“Today, I have signed into law S. 138, the “Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act” (the “Act”). I share the Congress’s bipartisan commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage. My Administration will continue to call on the People’s Republic of China to resume direct dialogue, without preconditions, with the Dalai Lama, or his representatives, to seek a settlement that resolves differences and leads to a negotiated agreement on Tibet. The Act does not change longstanding bipartisan United States policy to recognize the Tibet Autonomous Region and other Tibetan areas of China as part of the People’s Republic of China –- a policy decision that falls within my authority to recognize foreign states and the territorial bounds of such states,” said US President Joe Biden in a statement.