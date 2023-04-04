US Department of Defense announces four new military sites in the Philippines

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to open four new military sites in the Philippines for regional readiness, as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA, which went into effect on 1st February.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said during a press conference yesterday that the new sites would be located at Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

In addition to the five existing sites, these new locations will strengthen the interoperability of the United States and Philippine armed forces and to address a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including natural and humanitarian disasters.