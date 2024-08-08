US Consul General visits Milk Mantra

Bhubaneswar : US Consul General Ms. Jennifer Larson, accompanied by her team, visited the Milk Mantra Headquarters.She met the founders Srikumar Misra & Rashima Misra to know about their unique entrepreneurial journey of starting Milk Mantra in Odisha.

It is to be noted that Milk Mantra raised USD 10 Million in funding from the US Development Finance Corporation in 2020 to build a new plant at Puri. The plant is nearing completion and will further enhance the impact Milk Mantra has on the ecosystem from job creation to improving farmers economic livelihood and expanding the Milky Moo range of products. Meanwhile the founder Srikumar Misra has moved on to start his next venture called ‘aarna’ in the AI + Decentralised Finance space, whilst he continues on the Board of Milk Mantra. The management of the company is being led by cofounder & executive director Rashima Misra and a professional management team including Kailash Gahir as CEO and Pradeepta Jena as CFO.

The US delegation included Economic Chief Frank Talluto, Commercial Chief Raghavan Srinivasan, Political Advisor Srimali Kari, Economic Advisor Siba Prasad Tripathy, and Commercial Advisor Suniel Kumar.