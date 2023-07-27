US based Silicon Power Group to open a 150mm Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of ₹1000 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Govt delegation at Silicon Valley (US) met with Dr. Harshad Mehta, promoter of US based Silicon Power Group which is all set to open a 150mm Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of ₹1000 Cr. Dr. Mehta has submitted a Letter of Intent to the #Odisha Govt delegation.

The investment will be made by the group’s Indian subsidiary, RIR Power Electronics Ltd.. Silicon Power is a major technology developer and solutions provider in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of high-power semiconductor devices and utility-applicable systems.