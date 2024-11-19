Urja Mela hosted in Odisha by TATA Power

Bhubaneswar: More than 470 kids from all around Odisha came together for the first-ever State-level Urja Mela, which was hosted by Tata Power. This event, which was a part of Tata Power’s Club Energy project, which encourages sustainability through practical activities, experiential learning, and inclusive participation, served as a prelude to the company’s annual national Urja Mela held during National Energy Conservation Week.

Club Energy’s presence in Odisha has grown considerably in the last three years. More than 500 schools around the state, including important areas like Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Behrampur, and Balasore, have been involved in the effort through Tata Power’s four Discoms: TPCODL, TPWODL, TPNODL, and TPSODL. This has resulted in the development of a thriving network of young energy conservation advocates.

The Odisha Urja Mela encouraged kids to embrace environmental stewardship, resourcefulness, and ingenuity in energy conservation through a variety of activities, including as a science exhibition, Best Out of Waste models, painting, quiz, and essay competition. In keeping with Tata Power’s Pay Autention campaign, which aims to empower the neurodiverse population, special tournaments were also staged for visually impaired and deaf pupils as a powerful demonstration of inclusivity.

In addition to Padma Shri recipient Sabarmatee Tiki and representatives from UNICEF, UNDP, Tata Steel, IHCL, TCS, and Tata Strive, key leaders from Tata Power attended the event, including Himal Tewari, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief of Sustainability and CSR at Tata Power. Corporates and non-governmental organizations such as Aditya Birla Group, LTI Mindtree, JSL, World Food Program, and Lighthouse Foundation also attended the event. “Sustainability is at the core of Tata Power’s mission,” Himal Tewari stated in reflection of the incident. We are enabling young brains to steer a more inclusive and environmentally friendly future through Urja Mela. With schools actively promoting sustainability, Odisha has demonstrated incredible momentum and a strong response to our Club Energy initiative. We extend an invitation to additional educational institutions and groups to join us in making conservation a widespread movement. We uphold the core of our Club Energy project by encouraging students to think imaginatively and creatively about halting climate change and safeguarding the environment.

Tata Power’s Gaja Sanrakshana initiative, which protects the native Asian elephant in Odisha and promotes biodiversity and habitat conservation, was a unique aspect of the event. This program encourages the younger audience to appreciate natural ecosystems and emphasizes the significance of environmental conservation.