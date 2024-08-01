National

Urban Local Bodies to Benefit from Subsidies for Electric Buses Under PM-EBUS SEWA

PM-eBus Sewa was launched on 16th August, 2023. Under this Scheme, so far 75 cities have participated and approved under the scheme. The list of these cities is appended as ANNEXURE-I.

So far, Central Assistance of Rs.200.18 crore has been provided to the State of Maharashtra for further distribution of the same to the Cities/ULBs for development of Behind-The-Meter Power Infrastructure and Civil Depot Infrastructure. The details of the Cities are attached as ANNEXURE-II.

As per the Scheme Guidelines, Central Assistance is provided for bus operation for a period of 10 years or upto March, 2037 whichever is earlier.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Tokhan Sahu, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

 

ANNEXURE-I
List of 75 Cities participated in the Scheme as on date 29.07.2024
STATES CITIES
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Gujarat Gandhinagar
Rajkot
Vadodara
Bhavnagar
Jamnagar
Junagadh
Haryana Gurugram
Hisar
Karnal
Panipat
Rohtak
Yamuna Nagar
Faridabad
J &K Srinagar
Jammu
Maharashtra Nagpur
Chhatrapati Sambhaji nagar
Kalyan Dombivli
Nashik
Thane
Vasai Virar
Amravati
Chandrapur
Bhiwandi
Kolhapur
Mira Bhayandar
Solapur
Ullhasnagr
Ahmednagar
Latur
Sangli
Akola
Dhule
Ichalkaranji
Jalgaon
Odisha Bhubaneswar
Cuttak
Sambalpur
Rourkela
Berhampur
Punjab Amritsar
Jalandhar
Patiala
Ludhiana
Meghalaya Shillong
Bihar Patna
Darbhanga
Bhagalpur
Gaya
Muzaffarpur
Purnia
Puducherry Puducherry
Assam Guwahati
Ladakh Leh
Madhya Pradesh Indore
Bhopal
Jabalpur
Gwalior
Ujjain
Sagar
Chhattisgarh Raipur
Durg-Bhilai
Bilaspur
Korba
Rajasthan Ajmer
Alwar
Bikaner
Bhilwara
Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Udaipur
Uttarakhand Dehradun
Haridwar
TOTAL 75 cities

ANNEXURE-II

Details of the Central Assistance provided to Cities of Maharashtra for development of Civil Depot Infrastructure

Sr. No City Name Amount Released as on date 25.07.2024

(in Rs. Cr.)
1 Ahmednagar 1.2
2 Akola 1.5
3 Amravati 1.25
4 Chandrapur 1.36
5 Dhule 0.87
6 Ichalkaranji 0.64
7 Jalgaon 1.3
8 Kalyan Dombivli 2.46
9 Kolhapur 1.89
10 Latur 1.37
11 Nagpur 1.67
12 Nashik 1.25
13 Sangli 1.43
14 Solapur 1.76
15 Thane 2.4
16 Ullhasnagar 2.19
17 Vasai Virar

 

 2.33
18 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 0.85
19 Bhiwandi 2.83
20 Mira Bhayander 1.98

Details of the Central Assistance provided to Cities of Maharashtra for development of Behind-The-Meter Power Infrastructure

Sr. No City Name Amount Released as on date 25.07.2024 (in Rs. Cr.)
1 Ahmednagar 2.58
2 Akola 3.57
3 Amravati 4.14
4 Bhiwandi 9.51
5 Chhtrapati Sambhajinagar 8.91
6 Chandrapur 9.89
7 Dhule 4.99
8 Ichalkaranji 6.02
9 Jalgaon 8.22
10 Kalyan Dombivli 11.36
11 Kolhapur 14.93
12 Latur 7.25
13 Mira Bhyander 1.07
14 Nagpur 24.32
15 Nashik 4.85
16 Sangli 3.86
17 Solapur 12.25
18 Thane 12.77
19 Ullhasnagar 2.46
20 Vasai Virar 14.70
