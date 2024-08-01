Urban Local Bodies to Benefit from Subsidies for Electric Buses Under PM-EBUS SEWA

PM-eBus Sewa was launched on 16th August, 2023. Under this Scheme, so far 75 cities have participated and approved under the scheme. The list of these cities is appended as ANNEXURE-I.

So far, Central Assistance of Rs.200.18 crore has been provided to the State of Maharashtra for further distribution of the same to the Cities/ULBs for development of Behind-The-Meter Power Infrastructure and Civil Depot Infrastructure. The details of the Cities are attached as ANNEXURE-II.

As per the Scheme Guidelines, Central Assistance is provided for bus operation for a period of 10 years or upto March, 2037 whichever is earlier.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Tokhan Sahu, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE-I List of 75 Cities participated in the Scheme as on date 29.07.2024 STATES CITIES Chandigarh Chandigarh Gujarat Gandhinagar Rajkot Vadodara Bhavnagar Jamnagar Junagadh Haryana Gurugram Hisar Karnal Panipat Rohtak Yamuna Nagar Faridabad J &K Srinagar Jammu Maharashtra Nagpur Chhatrapati Sambhaji nagar Kalyan Dombivli Nashik Thane Vasai Virar Amravati Chandrapur Bhiwandi Kolhapur Mira Bhayandar Solapur Ullhasnagr Ahmednagar Latur Sangli Akola Dhule Ichalkaranji Jalgaon Odisha Bhubaneswar Cuttak Sambalpur Rourkela Berhampur Punjab Amritsar Jalandhar Patiala Ludhiana Meghalaya Shillong Bihar Patna Darbhanga Bhagalpur Gaya Muzaffarpur Purnia Puducherry Puducherry Assam Guwahati Ladakh Leh Madhya Pradesh Indore Bhopal Jabalpur Gwalior Ujjain Sagar Chhattisgarh Raipur Durg-Bhilai Bilaspur Korba Rajasthan Ajmer Alwar Bikaner Bhilwara Jaipur Jodhpur Kota Udaipur Uttarakhand Dehradun Haridwar TOTAL 75 cities

ANNEXURE-II

Details of the Central Assistance provided to Cities of Maharashtra for development of Civil Depot Infrastructure

Sr. No City Name Amount Released as on date 25.07.2024 (in Rs. Cr.) 1 Ahmednagar 1.2 2 Akola 1.5 3 Amravati 1.25 4 Chandrapur 1.36 5 Dhule 0.87 6 Ichalkaranji 0.64 7 Jalgaon 1.3 8 Kalyan Dombivli 2.46 9 Kolhapur 1.89 10 Latur 1.37 11 Nagpur 1.67 12 Nashik 1.25 13 Sangli 1.43 14 Solapur 1.76 15 Thane 2.4 16 Ullhasnagar 2.19 17 Vasai Virar 2.33 18 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 0.85 19 Bhiwandi 2.83 20 Mira Bhayander 1.98

Details of the Central Assistance provided to Cities of Maharashtra for development of Behind-The-Meter Power Infrastructure