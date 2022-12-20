Urban-20 (U20) event being organised under G20 presidency of India

Under the G20 presidency of India from December 01, 2022 to November 30, 2023, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is organizing Urban 20 event.

In the process to organize Urban 20 event, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveiled logo, website, and social media handles of Urban-20 on December 19, 2022. During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the glorious history of the state of Gujarat and said Dholavira and Lothal, the two world heritage sites represent the Harappan and Indus Valley civilization. Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep S. Puri joined the event virtually. Officials of the Government of India, Gujarat, and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and representatives of C40 and UCLG also participated in the event.

Urban-20 (U20), one of the Engagement Groups of G20, provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to facilitate discussions on various important issues of urban development including climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, affordable housing, and financing of urban infrastructure and propose collective solutions. Bearing in mind the importance of cities as growth centers of development, the U20 strives to enhance the profile of cities on the global stage. This city diplomacy initiative facilitates a productive dialogue between the national and local governments and helps promote the importance of urban development issues in the G20 agenda.

Under the G20 presidency of India, Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage city, will host the U20 cycle. Along with C40 (Climate 40) and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), two international non-governmental advocacy groups on urban issues, Ahmedabad will organize various events including City Sherpas’ inception meeting on 9-10 February 2023, thematic discussions and side events on urban development issues culminating with U20 Mayors’ Summit in July 2023. It may be recalled that Ahmedabad became a member of the C40 on 30 June 2022 and has been a member of other global alliances like Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy and International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI). Ahmedabad city is actively working on climate change and sustainability issues for several years.

Besides G20 countries, the Mayors and representatives of C40, UCLG member cities, and Observer Cities will participate in these events and enrich the discussions. During this year- long presidency, Ahmedabad will showcase its unique urban development and climate change initiatives and rich culture and heritage to the participants. Resonating with India’s G20 theme of ‘वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम् – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, U20 Ahmedabad will emphasize that actions at the city level can drive lasting positive global outcomes underscoring the interconnectedness of the world and our shared future. The effort of this cycle will be to move from ‘intention to action’ and draft a roadmap for closing the gaps between policy and practice to address critical urban issues. The Communiqué, outcome document reflecting the aspiration of the participating cities, will be presented by the Mayor of Ahmedabad to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India or his representative.

The first Sherpa meeting of Urban 20 event is scheduled to be held on February 09-10, 2023. Priority areas for Urban 20 event are as follows: