UPSC Releases Results for 2023 Combined Section Officers (Grade ‘B’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination

Based on the results of the written part of the Combined Section Officers’ (Grade ‘B’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in December, 2023 and evaluation of service records in July, 2024, the following is the list of candidates, in order of merit, who have been recommended for inclusion in the Select List of the year 2023 for the Service mentioned below:-

Category Service II Section Officer Grade of the General Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’

2.0 The number of vacancies reported and candidates recommended are as under:-

Category Service Section Officer Grade of the General Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’ Community Vacancy Number of candidates recommended II General 27 26 SC 02 02 ST 01 01 Total 30 {including 01 PwBD-3} 29

3.1 Final Selection of the candidates shall be decided and results declared inter-alia based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training vide O.M. No. 36012/2016/2019-Estt (Res.) dated 12.04.2022 subject to final outcome of the Civil Appeal No. 629/2022 arising out of SLP (C) No. 30621/2011.

3.2 The result is further subject to the final outcome of the SLP No. 31288/2017, which is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the matter of ‘reservation in promotion’ and ‘own merit’ and any other pending Court case(s) having a bearing on the result of the Examination before any court of law.

4.0 Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their results on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result shall also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The marks shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.