UPSC Releases Reserve List for 2023 Combined Geo-Scientist Exam

The Result of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023 was declared vide Press Note dated 12.01.2024 recommending 258 candidates in the order of merit for appointment.

2. The Commission, in accordance with Rule 16 (iv) & (v) of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2023, had also maintained a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate.

3. Now as per the requisition placed by the Ministry of Mines, the Commission hereby recommends 06 candidates which comprises 5 candidates ( EWS- 02, OBC-03) of Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysicist), Group ‘A’ and 01 candidate (OBC-01) of Chemist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ for the Combined Geoscientist Examination, 2023 from the candidates of Reserve List. A list of these candidates is enclosed. The Ministry of Mines will communicate directly with these recommended candidates.

Click here to download Result in English.

Click here to download Result in Hindi.