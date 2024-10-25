UPSC Declares Consolidated Reserve List for CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2023

The result of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was declared vide Press Note dated 16.04.2024 recommending 1016 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1143 vacancies.

In the said Press Note it was also informed that the Commission, in accordance with the Rule 20 (4) & 20 (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2023 has also maintained a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 120 candidates which include 88 General, 05 EWS, 23 OBC, 03 SC and 01 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2023. The candidates, so recommended, will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.

The candidature of 30 candidates is provisional.