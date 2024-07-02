UPSC Declares 2023 Combined Section Officers’ (Grade ‘B’) Limited Departmental Exam Results

Based on the results of the written part of the Combined Section Officers’ (Grade ‘B’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in December, 2023 and evaluation of service records held in June, 2024, the following are the category-wise lists of candidates, in order of merit, who have been recommended for inclusion in the Select List of the year 2023 for the Services mentioned below:-

Category Service I Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service III Section Officers’ Grade of the Railway Board Secretariat Service VIII Section Officers’ Grade of the Intelligence Bureau X Section Officers in Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service

2.0 The number of vacancies reported and candidates recommended against each of the aforesaid Services in the Select List Year 2023, is as under:-

2023 Category Community Vacancy Number of candidates recommended I General 379 369 SC 43 43 ST 43 43 Total 465 {including 04 PwBD-1, 05 PwBD-2, 05 PwBD-3 and 06 (01 backlog) PwBD-4&5} 455 (including 05 PwBD-1, 03 PwBD-2, 06 PwBD-3 and Nil PwBD-4&5)

III General 16 16 SC Nil Nil ST Nil Nil Total 16 16 VIII General 47 44 SC 09 09 ST 05 05 Total 61 (including 01 PwBD-2, 01 PwBD-3 and 01 PwBD-4&5) 58 X General 05 05 SC 01 01 ST 01 01 Total 07 07

3.0 Result of 07 candidates in Category-I has been kept withheld on account of pending Court Cases (03 candidates) and sealed cover (04 candidates).

4.1 In respect of Category – III (Section Officers’ Grade of the Railway Board Secretariat Service), the seniority list of Assistant Section Officers’ Grade is under challenge, the result of Category-III (i.e. the Section Officers’ Grade of RBSS) for the years 2023 would be provisional subject to the outcome of the pending court cases (O.A.s No.114/2022 and 215/2022), before the Hon’ble Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi and revision of seniority list of Assistant Section Officers (ASOs’) Grade of RBSS, if any.

4.2 Final Selection of the candidates under different categories shall be decided and results declared inter-alia based on the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training vide O.M. No. 36012/2016/2019-Estt (Res.) dated 12.04.2022 subject to final outcome of the Civil Appeal No. 629/2022 arising out of SLP (C) No. 30621/2011.

4.3 The result is further subject to the final outcome of the SLP No. 31288/2017, which is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the matter of ‘reservation in promotion’ and ‘own merit’ and any other pending Court case(s) having a bearing on the result of the Examination before any court of law.

5.0 Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their results on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result shall also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The marks shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.