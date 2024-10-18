UPSC Decides to Open New Application Window From 18th October to 22nd November 2024 for ESE 2025

Keeping in view of the decision of the Government for inclusion of Indian Railway Management Service IRMS in Engineering Services Examination (ESE, 2025), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to open new Application Window from 18th October 2024 to 22nd November 2024 for new applicants. The old applicants (who have applied during the original Application Window of 18th September to 8th October 2024) will also be able to make changes w.r.t. Addendum. A correction / edit window of 7 days will be provided from 23rd November, 2024 to 29th November 2024 to all the applicants during which they will be able to modify/edit their particulars. The candidates, who have already applied during the application window during 18th September, 2024 to 8th October 2024, need not apply again. They may however update their particulars during the new Application Window and correction / edit window, if required.

In order to give sufficient time to the aspirants of ESE 2025 to prepare for the examination, the Commission has also decided to postpone the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025. The ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025 respectively.

As per Union Public Service Commission’s Annual Programme of Examination, 2025, notification for Engineering Services Examination, 2025 (ESE, 2025) was issued on 18th September 2024 with last date of receipt of applications as 8th October 2024. Meanwhile, the Government has decided that the recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be made both through the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts and Personnel Sub-cadres) and ESE (for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication and Stores Sub-cadres). The Ministry of Railways has also notified Indian Railway Management Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on 9th October 2024.

Addendum to the Rules and Notice for ESE 2025 has been issued on 18th October 2024. Aspirants for the ESE 2025 are advised to go through the same before applying for the examination.