New Delhi : R.N.Sunkar, General Manager, East Coast Railway has addressed the media during a press conference today and detailed about the policy decision of the Indian Railways regarding upgradation of pay structures of Supervisory Cadres of Indian Railways. The General Manager said that due to the decision of Indian Railways, 3521 Supervisors working under East Coast Railway will get the benefit of upgradation.

Hon’ble Railway Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced about the upgradation of pay structures of Supervisory Cadres of Indian Railways. This was long pending demand of large number of supervisors on Indian Railways. This is an important step to boost the morale of Supervisors over the Indian Railways. This will benefit nearly 80000 Supervisors over the Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is a multi-departmental and multidisciplinary organisation. The contribution of all these departments is vital for optimum output for the entire Railways network spread throughout the length and breadth of the country. Amongst these departments, Supervisory Cadres of various departments is most important and considered as the back bone, playing a vital role in the smooth operation of Indian Railways thereby ensuring safety of the entire Railway system.

Supervisory Cadres of Indian Railways are reeling under acute stagnation primarily due to saturation of promotional channels to those directly recruited in the grade of Level-6 (PB-2/Grade Pay-4200) in Group ‘C’. As Indian Railways is going through the process of technological upgradation and to ensure that transition is seamless for attracting quality manpower, sufficient avenue of promotions has to be ensured which do not exist as of now.

Taking these factors into account and to ensure career progression for Supervisory Cadres of Indian Railways and also to attract quality manpower to Supervisory Cadres, the issue was examined holistically by the Indian Railways and proposed upgradation of (50%) of Supervisory Cadres from Level- 7 (PB-2/GP 4600) to Level-8 (PB-2/GP-4800) and further upgradation of these posts in Level-8 (PB-2/GP-4800) to Level-9 (PB-2/GP-5400) on non- functional basis after 4 years of service in Level-8 (PB-2/GP-4800) was announced by the Indian Railways.