UP working towards 20GW of RE; scope for bigger players under the Open Access System policy: Minister Sidharth Nath Singh

New Delhi: Mr Sidharth Nath Singh, Cabinet Minister, MSME, Investment & Export, NRI, Sericulture, Textile & Handloom, Khadi & Gram Udyog, Govt of Uttar Pradesh today said that India has a diversity of natural resources that give it a distinct position to lead the global economy, particularly sustainable global economy. Therefore, it is a stated policy of the Govt of India, along with the state governments, that to address India’s national environment, resources need to be used efficiently.

Addressing the Oceania Session of Reimagining Synergies in Sustainable Resources during the 4-day ‘LEADS 2020′, organized by FICCI, Mr Singh said that there is a need to reset, reorganize and re-innovate government policies and businesses both at central and state levels. “The national development policy is to work on SDGs, but the global pandemic has thrown challenges to all of us and these challenges need remodelling in all our policy frameworks,” he said.

He further said, “We have been working on UN SDGs since last year. Almost all ministries have adopted these after a brainstorming session with IIM, Lucknow.”

The Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the PM means more synergies are needed with the world. “The Jal Mission is one of the most important visions of the PM. The Uttar Pradesh government is hopeful that by 2022, we will be able to ensure each household with pipe water and each farmland to be irrigated,” Mr Singh added.

This also has larger ramifications, said Mr Singh. “From the sustainable side, it completely changes the farm economy. Doubling of farmers’ income is possible because there is a model that is sustainable and innovative. Also, the simple task of providing everyone with pipe water elevates the ease of living phenomenally,” he said.

In laying down his thoughts for the energy sector, Mr Singh said that there is a 6 per cent drop in demand, globally, hence, it is important for all of us to address this globally as well. “Some countries have better technologies and innovative systems for renewable energy. For those countries that haven’t developed at that scale, we can join hands, and India would be very happy to do so,” he added. He Renewable energy (RE) is an important factor, and the state government is working towards 20GW of RE. While many big players have already joined hands but there is still huge scope for others under the Open Access System policy, he added.

Mr Singh stated that UP is ready to collaborate with countries for artisanal goods to improve rural economy and create markets for each other thereby making a change to our economies. Opportunities are available collaborate and bring synergies together, we need a sustainable supply chain model that would be resilient and equitable, he noted.

“I commit myself and the Govt of UP to Oceania countries to bring strategic partnerships with each other in order to develop a sustained engagement that will give an economic political and will create value addition particularly in our natural resources,” emphasized Mr Singh.

Mr Ilham A Habibie, CEO & President, PT Ilthabi Rekatama, Indonesia stressed on the potential for opportunities in renewable energy sector especially geothermal, hydro, wind, solar and marine and tidal energy in Indonesia.

Mr Marcelo Castillo Agurto, Head of Business Development, Enel Global Infrastructure and Networks- Italy highlighted the efforts of Italy such as transformation of waste to electricity, electric vehicles and smart industrial processes like metering, to promote sustainability in Italy. He also emphasized on the importance of sustainable businesses and sustainable incentive regulation by the governments in order to keep with growing demand in cities.

Mr Anooj Oodit, MD, Asia Pacific, Turner & Townsend, Australia shared that Australia has been embracing on renewables by maximizing on the opportunities in renewables , focusing on carbon reduction and creating conducive environment across states, developing energy storage solutions such as lithium ion batteries to meet the growing demand.

Mr Devin Narang, Country Head- India, Sindicatum Renewable Energy Company, said, “India is slated to grow at over 10 per cent next year. With programmes by the central govt on RE, clean air programmes, Swachh Bharat Mission, and others, India is well on its way to sustainable development goals. India would also like to learn from the experiences of other countries. This will be the beginning of learning and hopefully we will leave behind a better world for generations to come.

“There are immense opportunities for Indian businesses specially with Oceania countries. While collaborations are happening, India and Oceania’s relationship is yet to develop to its full potential in post pandemic world,” added Mr Narang.

Mr Ashish Khanna, President- Renewables, Tata Power India talked about that India has leapfrogged in renewable energy sector in last 6-7 years, and we can achieve more in this sector with best practices from Australia especially rooftop solutions and energy storage solutions. He also spoke about enabling policy environment for renewable adoption by Agriculture sector, to reach our full potential while providing sustainable power to that crucial segment of our economy.

Related

comments