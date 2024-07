UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has denied allegations made by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel regarding improper toll collection on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar Road. He clarified that toll collection at Fattepur and Ahraura meets regulatory standards. Minister Nandi also committed to installing FASTag systems at all toll booths within a month.