UP govt to provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in state-run buses soon

The Uttar Pradesh state government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses very soon. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet that his government will provide free travel to women above 60 years of age in the government buses.

Free travel in buses for senior women citizens was one of the promises made by his party in its election manifesto.

The chief minister has also announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. women can travel for free in government buses between midnight of today to midnight of August 12.

UPSRTC buses with also carry national flags and stickers as part of har Ghar Tiranga campaign.