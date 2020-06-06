UP govt issues guidelines for reopening religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants

Noida: Uttar Pradesh government, has issued guidelines for reopening religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants which will be opening in state from monday. While the majority of the guidelines adhere to those advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare state government has put some additional restrictions.

For Shopping Malls and Restaurants there are another set of guidelines according to which in Malls ,escalators can only be climbed by leaving every alternate step empty and crowded events cannot be held in hotels or restaurants. Food court or restaurants can seat customers at 50% capacity only. CCTVs should be functional. It will be mandatory for every institution to have thermal scanning and alcohol sanitizers.

Related

comments