Unveiling of Ashoka Pillar will inspire national interest – CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the people of the nation on the unveiling of the Bronze Ashoka Pillar mounted on the summit of the under construction new Parliament House Central Vista by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this national pillar weighing about 10 thousand kilograms and six and a half meters high would inspire the citizens to remain dedicated to the cause of the nation. It is a symbol of national pride and excellence.