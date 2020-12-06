UN’s 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence;Surge of discrimination against women is a worry in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The National Crime Record Bureau data 2018 reported that Odisha comes in second place in the cases related to the molestation of women. The report said a total of 11,318 cases of molestation against women have been reported in the state in 2019.

Similarly, online violence against women is also a concern in the state. The cyber-related crimes have increased by about 76 per cent in Odisha in 2019 (1485 cases) in comparison to 2018 (843 cases).

Violence against women is a complex issue, rooted in gender-based discrimination, gender stereotypes and social norms. Therefore, CSOs in Odisha has called for a collective action to end all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

During the observation of UN’s 16 days activism campaign against Gender-based violence in the society, members of Atmashakti Trust, Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha, Odisha and Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha organised a unique campaign event called “#Handover the Mic: Take action to end violence against women” and girls where women activists and leaders discussed on various forms of violence women face and called for eliminating violence against women to create an equal world.

The handovermic event was anchored by Prajna Paramita Bastia, State Programme Manager of Odisha Government’s 181 women helpline, Pramila Swain, eminent women rights activist and Convener of Odisha chapter of National Association of Women Organisation (NAWO) and women’s rights activist Henarani Nayak. All of them raised concern over the surge of violence against women and highlighted the need for perceptual changes amongst all of us to break stereotypes and promote gender equality.

Related

comments