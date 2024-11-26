Unnati Coffee Partners with Tribal Communities in Odisha to Promote Sustainable Agriculture and Ecotourism  

Bengaluru – In the heart of Odisha’s Koraput district, a pioneering initiative is changing the lives of tribal communities of village Padalput by integrating sustainable coffee farming with ecotourism. Project Unnati Coffee, a partnership between ISWAR (Integrated Social Welfare and Research Centre) and Coca-Cola India is helping the tribal village of Punjishil, 500 km from Bhubaneshwar, home to 45 families of the Paroja tribe, build a sustainable source of income while preserving its rich biodiversity. This innovative approach is improving livelihoods and creating a new model of economic growth that is rooted in environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

Recognizing opportunities, ISWAR started working with the Paroja tribe, integrating sustainable coffee farming with ecotourism. We provided training and resources to help villagers cultivate coffee sustainably on the biodiverse land surrounding their village. Young tribals were trained as guides and are now leading treks through the coffee plantations and forest trails, offering travelers insights into coffee cultivation. The tribal families opened their homes to visitors, offering traditional meals and overnight stays, creating a bridge between cultures while providing a stable income for the village.

Piyush Ranjan Mishra, CEO, ISWAR, said: “Project Unnati Coffee has not only improved livelihoods but also inspired the community to embrace sustainable practices. By integrating coffee farming with ecotourism, we’ve seen a transformation in Punjishil. This initiative is enhancing productivity and quality, strengthening the Farmers Producer Organization, and creating strong market linkages. Together we are building a model that benefits not just farmers but the local economy at large.”

What sets Project Unnati Coffee apart is its focus on empowering women and promoting community-driven leadership. Women in Punjishil have are managing key roles in coffee production, food services, and tourism operations. Through cooperatives, they’ve been able to generate a stable income, leading to better health, nutrition, and education within the village. Children who had to drop out of school to help their families are now attending school regularly, with a hope of having a brighter future.

“After a lot of hard work and setbacks, we struggled to get fruit from our coffee plants in the last few years. But after the training, the yield has been much better, and we’re hopeful for a good income this season. Given the success, we plan to plant coffee across all the hillocks next season.” – Tulabati Badanayak, a tribal farmer from Koraput.

Project Unnati Coffee exemplifies how sustainable development can positively impact both local communities and the environment. By combining agriculture with tourism, this initiative offers a model for other tribal communities across India to thrive while preserving their natural resources.