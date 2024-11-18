University of Huddersfield and Study Group put employability first with new business-focused London campus in the world’s top student city

The University of Huddersfield and Study Group are launching a new partnership to create a London campus in the heart of the financial district of the world’s leading student city. International students can choose to study a postgraduate degree validated by a UK university that excels in employability and high-quality teaching, delivered by a leading international education provider specialising in supporting students in their preparation for global higher education.

The first cohort of students will begin their programmes at the start of the 2025-26 academic year, and Huddersfield London will offer a range of business focused postgraduate courses including Master’s in Management, International Business, Computing and Marketing. Courses will be taught by experienced academics with strong links with global, multi-national businesses and will be validated by the award-winning University of Huddersfield, which has consistently received the highest independent rating for its teaching excellence.

The University’s excellent links with high calibre, global companies are an important element within the postgraduate courses on offer. Engaging with these companies is designed to help career-focused students develop a broader, global perspective. Professionals from multi-national businesses will contribute to course content, ensuring real-world relevance is embedded in the curriculum and enhancing the student journey towards quality employment.

London is consistently ranked as the number one city globally for students and is home to multinational company offices and European Headquarters, providing a range of post-study career opportunities for international students.

Professor Alistair Sambell, Pro Vice-Chancellor International and Dean of Huddersfield Business School from the University of Huddersfield said: “As one of Yorkshire’s leading TEF gold-rated universities, we look forward to bringing our teaching excellence to international students wishing to study in London, on the doorstep of potential future employers. The University of Huddersfield has a diverse community of over 3,500 international students from over 100 countries, and we look forward to providing additional opportunities from our new London campus.”

Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon said; “Embedding employability into modern curricula, co-designed by a university renowned for teaching quality and industry links is an exciting opportunity for international students looking to study in London. Developing students for their future careers is core to Study Group’s purpose – equipping students with the skills and academic qualifications they need to thrive. Enabling global career opportunities with an employability mindset is at the core of our partnership with the University of Huddersfield – London.

Study Group’s partnership with University of Huddersfield began in 2008, with the establishment of the university’s International Study Centre on the university’s city centre campus in Huddersfield. Study Group continues to prepare students for undergraduate and postgraduate study in Yorkshire, while expanding the opportunity available to those looking to study in London.