Universities and Colleges Advised by UGC to Prohibit Unhealthy Food in Canteens

By Odisha Diary bureau

Health is wealth, and good health is a fundamental privilege. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities and colleges to ban unhealthy food sales and promote healthy options in canteens. According to the ICMR report 2020-2023, 1 in 4 Indians is either obese or diabetic/pre-diabetic. The National Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi) also recommends this measure to combat rising obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The UGC emphasized the need for higher educational institutions to implement these changes to curb the NCD epidemic.

